Donald Eugene Christensen, 87 of Sterling passed away peacefully Saturday October 12, 2019 at Sterling Regional MedCenter. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday October 17 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Kroeger officiating. Burial will follow at Ovid Cemetery. Donald was born June 5, 1932 in Potter, Nebraska to John A. and Helen Mary (Clausen) Christensen. Don was a longtime resident of Northeast Colorado. He served in the United States Army from Oct. 28, 1952 and was honorably discharged on Oct. 28, 1954. Don then started his own business as a mechanic and auto body shop in Ovid and later farmed in the Crook area until retiring in 1999. Don married Marian R. Eicher in Crook, CO in May 1978. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Tony and Albro, and 2 sisters, Katherine and Mary. He is survived by his wife Marian; children Richard, Cindy and John; 5 step children, Sharon, Jani, Kathie, Jim, and Michelle; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Contributions may be made to the Don E. Christensen Memorial Fund in Care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 15, 2019