Donald Eugene Miles, 85 of Sterling passed away, Friday, June 12, 2020 in Greeley, CO. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 1 at Christ United Methodist Church with Pastor Kristie Firme officiating. The service will conclude at the church. Donald was born June 30, 1934 in Haxtun, Colorado to Perry L. and Lillian Lucille (Warren) Miles. Don enlisted in the U.S Army in 1956 and served in the Secret Service for 3 years. He was honorably discharged in 1959. Don met Margaret J. Baker and they married on April 29, 1960 in Holyoke, Colorado. He worked for the newspaper as the sports editor for over 42 years. He enjoyed attending games and his newspaper articles were always incredibly detailed. He was a member of Colorado Coaches Hall of Fame and Christ United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents Perry and Lillian. Donald is survived by his loving wife Margaret; son Jim Miles of Joliet, Ill; daughter Debra Petterson of Peoria, AZ. 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to the Donald E. Miles Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store