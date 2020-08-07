Donald Hamil

Donald William Hamil 82, of Cheyenne Wyoming, passed away on July 17, 2020 at his home. Mr. Hamil was born in Sterling Colorado on February 18th, 1938 to David Hamil and Genevieve Robinson Hamil. He grew up on a farm southeast of Atwood Colorado. He attended Atwood schools thru eighth grade. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1956. He continued his education at Colorado State University with a sojourn of three years in the army, stationed in Germany. He returned to CSU in 1963 to graduate with a BS Degree in Farm and Ranch Management in 1964. Upon graduation he moved to the family farm north of Sterling on Cedar Creek. He married Cynthia Cobb at the First Presbyterian Church on March 23,1968. He and Cindy raised their 3 children on the family farm over the next 27 years. He farmed sugar beets, corn and alfalfa hay. He also supervised cattle feeding and cow herd on the Cedar Creek Ranch. Don also enjoyed boating and water skiing at the North Sterling Reservoir. Don served many years on the Logan County Farm Bureau Board of directors including 2 terms as president. He married Joan Baker on December 28th, 2002 in Fort Collins, Colorado and moved to Hawk Springs Wyoming to farm and ranch along with Joan and her sons. On the ranch he and his wife enjoyed working with their Angus cattle herd. After retiring he and his wife Joan moved to Cheyenne Wyoming in 2010 where he resided until he passed away. In his free time, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and telling stories that made you laugh. He is survived by his wife Joan Hamil and two daughters, a son and 3 stepsons Laura Szejna of Lewiston, Montana, William Hamil of Merino, Colorado, Victoria Cabrera of Hudson, Colorado and Scott Baker of Yoder, Wyoming, Jeff Baker Cape Coral, Florida and Tony Baker Cape Coral, Florida. He also had sixteen grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

