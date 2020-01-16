|
|
Donald "Don" Maurice Koenig, 92, of Sterling, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 20 at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Sterling with Rev. Dan Hays officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Don was born on June 26, 1927 in Sterling, CO to Simon Peter "S.P." and Ora Koenig. He was a caring and supportive husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He graduated from the Logan County High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving honorably during WWII. He was proud to be a Veteran and a patriot and loved his country deeply. In December of 1946 Don married the love of his life Bernice Wacker and created a loving family. The two were married for 67 years until Bernice's death in 2014. Don was the owner of Sterling Monument and then went on to open Koenig Manufacturing, a business in Sterling, creating awnings, windows and doors for his community. He was a Sterling Volunteer Firefighter for 25 years, a life member of the Sterling Elks Lodge, a member of the Peace Lutheran Church for over 60 years during which serving as President of Church Council. He was part of the American Legion Drum & Bugel Corps, member of the Sterling Country Club, member of Riverview Golf Course, he was on the Colorado Monument Assn. serving as secretary, a member of the Sterling Masonic Lodge as Worshipful Master, and received the Grand Cross of Color from the Colorado Rainbow Girls, and was a well-respected businessman. You could often find Don on a golf course with friends or family; he loved the sport and passed his enthusiasm on to many. Don also loved fly fishing on the Michigan river, bonding with his father and then with his son and family. Spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren gave Don the most joy. He had a warm smile and a joke for everyone he met. His warm demeanor will be greatly missed. Don is survived by his son Donald M. "Skip" Koenig Jr. and wife Patty, daughter Susan Sonnenberg and husband John, granddaughters Shannon Graves (Dustin) of Sterling, Shelley Sonnenberg of Parker, Tara Sonnenberg of Estes Park, Kassie Wecker (Darin) of Sterling, Grandsons Mike Randolph (Carrie) of Chicago, IL, and Daniel Randolph of Martinez, CA, great-grandchildren Andrew Schwab, Andrew Bridges, JD Seeley, Morgan Seeley, Ryan Wecker, Matthew Taylor, Madison Taylor, Carolyn Cromer, Ashley Wecker, and Kenneth Cromer. He was preceded in death by parents S.P. and Ora Koenig, step brother Virgil Dickerson, brothers Richard E. Koenig and Darrell (Lucy) Koenig, sister Dora Lea "Dode" Koenig Cobb, and sister Marjorie Koenig Wamboldt. Memorials can be made in honor of Don to Peace Lutheran Church 1404 S. 9th Ave. Sterling, CO 80751. Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 16, 2020