Donald Lebsack

Donald (Don) Lebsack, 84, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Greeley, CO. Viewing will be held from 2 - 6 p.m., Monday, July 13 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Don's family invites you to watch the live stream of the funeral at Chaney-Reager Facebook, which will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 14. Don's friends are also invited to a time of fellowship and luncheon to be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday at Riverview Golf Course, 13064 CR 370 followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery. Don was born April 29, 1936 to John and Mary (Fritzler) Lebsack in Sterling, CO. He attended school in Sterling, graduating in 1954. He was active in basketball, baseball and FFA during his high school career. He attended Colorado A & M and soon decided that his passion of cattle was in need of pursuit. He married the love of his life, Joyce Brunkhardt on July 3, 1960. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Out of their union 3 children were born, Julie, Kent, and Jan. One of Don's true passions was watching his 3 children in the steer show ring. His love of cattle went beyond the show ring as he was a lifelong cattleman. Whether it was riding feedlot pens on horseback or helping a calf come into the world, he was there. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Colorado Cattle Feeders, Colorado Cattlemen's Association, the Elks and the National Guard. Don is survived by his wife Joyce; son Kent (Teresa) of Bennett, CO; daughter Jan (Rod) of Merino, CO; grandaughter Erika (Cole) of New Raymer, CO; Julia Mari of Merino, CO, Trista Lebsack of Bennett, CO; great- grandchildren Carlee, Paxton, and Kenlee Mertens of New Raymer, CO; brother John ( Holly) of Denver, CO; uncle Leon (Beverly) Fritzler of Sterling; special family Ken, Jodi, Amy (Tieler), Kelli and Mary Kate Carlson of Keenesburg, CO and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was greeted in heaven by his daughter Julie, and parents John and Mary. Contributions may be made to Don Lebsack Memorial Fund for the First Presbyterian Church sound system in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

