Donald Lee Nab, 77 of Sterling passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Donald was born November 30, 1941 in Sterling, CO to John and Catherine (Steinbach) Nab, Sr. He attended school in Sterling. Donald married Janet A. Hunker on June 16, 1962 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He worked many years as a welder for Rylind Manufacturing. Don enjoyed working on his cars and tractors. He loved a good barbecue and was known for his famous baked potatoes and chicken. Don could always be found tinkering in his garage or creating something amazing from scratch with his welder to be displayed. His pride and joy was his great granddaughters Elaura, Jadelynn and Adaline; and until the end he could be found watching them play in the front yard. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Catherine, brother Valentine Nab and sisters Rosemary Weingardt and Shirley Jones. Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet Nab; children Brian Nab, Sonya Contreras and Dawnell Nab all of Sterling; brothers John Nab and wife Norma, Albert Nab, Jerry Nab, Ken Nab and wife Linda, Alan Nab and wife Tammy, Carolyn Simants, Pauline Michael, Josephine Zeliff, Loraine Mollenor, Janice Townsend and Pat Vigil and husband Gene; grandchildren Chelsea Clouse and husband Luke and Dakota Kirkpatrick and husband Toby, great grandchildren Elaura, Jadelynn, Adaline, and numerous nieces & nephews.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 12, 2019