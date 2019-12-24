|
Donald "Donny" Dale Sonnenberg 57, of Sterling, residing in Chappell, NE passed from this life, into eternal life with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Greeley, CO. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 27 at the First Baptist Church (915 S. 8th Ave) with Pastor Mark Phillips officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Donny was born September 21, 1962 in Denver, CO to Wendell and Jewel (Borth) Sonnenberg. He attended Sterling Grade School, Iliff and Caliche High School and afterward went on to study at Western Nebraska Technical College. As a young man, he helped his father at the family ranch and feedlot. At 18, he obtained his CDL and became a proud truck driver, starting out driving for VY, CJ Frank, and various feedlots. He then went on to become an owner operator of his own truck. After selling his truck, he worked for Trout Trucking and later, HVH Transportation. His hobbies included traveling, building model cars, collecting gems and minerals, wire wrapping, and polishing rocks. He is preceded in death by his father Wendell Sonnenberg and sister-in-law Gloria Sonnenberg. Donny is survived by his mother Jewel Sonnenberg; brother Rod Sonnenberg and fiancé Rochelle Kembell; sisters Nancy Sonnenberg and Cheryl Miller; brother-in-law Dr. James Miller, and his children Shantell, Johnathan, Dawn, and Gabrielle Sonnenberg as well as his only granddaughter, Aurea Eagle and numerous nieces and nephews and life-long friends.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 24, 2019