Donald John "Johnnie" Walker, 62 of Sterling passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Wheatridge, CO. A celebration of Johnnie's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 14 at Riverview Golf Club in Sterling, CO. Johnnie was born July 7, 1958 in Sterling, CO to Donald H. "Rusty" Walker and Rena Rae (Wilds) Walker. He attended schools in Sterling and graduating in 1976. He went to college at Chadron State College obtaining a Bachelors Degree in Arts. He furthered his education at Central Missouri State obtaining his Masters Degree. Johnnie loved spending time with his family and his dog. Johnnie was a longtime educator and football coach. He was an avid sportsman, fisherman and conservationist. His latest professional adventure was the creation and ownership of Two Mile Creek Specialty Foods. Johnnie was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and great friend to all he met. He is preceded in death by his father Donald H. "Rusty" Walker and brother Scott A. Walker. Johnnie is survived by his mother Rena Walker of Sterling, CO; sister Peggy Davis and husband Jerry of Morrison, CO; nieces Erin Fusaro and husband Dante of Pittsburgh, PA, Katie Walker of Grand Junction, CO; nephews Cody Walker and wife Jenny of Grand Junction, CO, Casey Walker and wife Becca of Virginia Beach, VA; sister-in-law Lori Walker of Grand Junction, CO; grandnephews Vincent Fusaro and Walker Fusaro both of Pittsburgh, PA, Waylon Walker and Wacey Walker of Grand Junction, CO and Gusto, his dog. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Willard United Methodist Church, in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store