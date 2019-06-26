|
|
Dorcas Tlustos, 84, of Sterling passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Sterling. Private family services will be held in Crawford, NE at the family cemetery. Dorcas was born on September 22, 1934 to Frank and Juanita (Parrish) Tlustos near Belmont, Nebraska. Dorcas is survived by nephews Bill Abernathy, Shawn Abernathy and wife Sheila; great-nephew Drake Abernathy, great-nieces Katie and Brynn Abernathy. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Juanita Tlustos, 2 brothers Rodman and Rupert Tlustos, sister Dorothy Tlustos Abernathy, 2 nephews Terry and Von Abernathy. Dorcas will truly be missed by all. She had a love for animals and supporting Veterans.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 26, 2019