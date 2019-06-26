Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorcas Tlustos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorcas Tlustos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorcas Tlustos Obituary
Dorcas Tlustos, 84, of Sterling passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Sterling. Private family services will be held in Crawford, NE at the family cemetery. Dorcas was born on September 22, 1934 to Frank and Juanita (Parrish) Tlustos near Belmont, Nebraska. Dorcas is survived by nephews Bill Abernathy, Shawn Abernathy and wife Sheila; great-nephew Drake Abernathy, great-nieces Katie and Brynn Abernathy. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Juanita Tlustos, 2 brothers Rodman and Rupert Tlustos, sister Dorothy Tlustos Abernathy, 2 nephews Terry and Von Abernathy. Dorcas will truly be missed by all. She had a love for animals and supporting Veterans.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.