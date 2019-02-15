|
Doris French, formerly of Peetz Co passed peacefully at the home of her daughter in Tucson AZ on February 2nd, 2019. She was 96. Services were held February 7, 2019 at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, AZ. Doris Eileen Adkisson, was born October 16, 1922 to Miller and Inez (Valentine) Adkisson on a farm near Rising City, NE. As the first girl after 3 boys, she was the apple of her father's eye. He showed her off whenever he got an opportunity. She grew up, in and around, Gresham NE., graduating from York High School in 1940. She then completed a one-year teaching course at the college in York and received her teaching certificate in 1941. A friend from college was engaged to marry a young man from Colorado and asked Doris to stand up with her at the ceremony. This is where she met the groom's brother, Bob French. After a very brief courtship, they were married on June 20, 1942 in Sidney, NE. The new couple lived on Bob's parent's farm in Logan County Co. near the Nebraska border. It was not long before Bob received his draft notice and by December 1942 he was enlisted in the army. Doris was expecting their first child and went to stay with her parents in Eastern Nebraska while Bob was away. After his discharge from the army, Bob and Doris settled on the farm. Doris raised their growing family while helping with the farming and doing some substitute teaching. "The farm" was a gathering place for the extended family. Doris was a pro at hosting a crowd. Everyone always had plenty to eat and a place to sleep. The "cousins" have many fond memories of time spent together at Bob and Doris' home. The family enjoyed camping trips to the Black Hills of South Dakota. "Mom would work like a dog to get ready to go and work like a dog the whole time we were there but somehow she had as much fun as the rest of us." recalls her daughter Evelyn. When Doris was in her forties, she began working toward her Bachelors Degree. As a married, middle-aged woman and the mother of 6 and later 7 children, she was the very definition of a non-traditional student. She took correspondence courses and with a toddler and/or infant in tow, along with one of her older daughters, she attended summer classes at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. She graduated in 1967. She took a position as an elementary teacher in Peetz Colorado where she taught until retiring in 1985. She was a dedicated teacher, giving extra help to the children of the migrant workers who changed schools every few weeks and creating individual lessons and projects for a deaf student. When Mrs. French had recess duty, the students knew they were going outside no matter the weather. "Get out there and run around! You'll stay warm." she would say when someone complained. She was also known as the "homework" teacher. She prefaced assignments with "You have plenty of time to complete this work but you had better get to it." After retirement, Bob and Doris moved to Benson, AZ. They spent many happy years residing in the Valley High Trailer Park, enjoying the company of family members and old friends who also retired there, in addition to the new friendships they developed over the years. They later moved to Tucson due to Bob's declining health. He passed away in 2007. Doris loved all kinds of crafting. She sewed, crocheted, embroidered, made jewelry and did ceramics to name a few. One of the projects closest to her heart was a quilt she designed for her daughter using the shirts of her son-in-law Danny. After undergoing back surgery, Doris lived with her youngest daughter Jennifer, who cared for her until her death. Even though Doris lost much of her mobility as the years passed she never lost her capacity to enjoy life. She loved bird watching. She was a long-time fan of the game show "Wheel of Fortune" and looked forward to watching it in the evening, especially if her son-in-law Dan could join her. She enjoyed reading and writing letters to family and friends. She loved visitors and greeted everyone with the sweetest, most heart-melting smile that let you know she was pleased to see you. She was funny, a bit of a flirt and a mother/teacher to the end with some of her final words being "You kids be good." You can bet she was talking to all of us. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Merle, Floyd and Glenn; sister, Marie Haught; husband, Bob; infant son, James; great-granddaughter, Taylor Gentry; and son-in-law, Danny Green. She is survived by brother, Marion; sisters, Dorothy Ann Wimmer, Letamae French and Celesta Jacobson; her children, Bob (Linda), Evelyn Green, Jennifer (Dan) Lutz all of Arizona, Gary (Joy) of Aurora, CO, Ruth (Dan) Wheeler, David (Sue) of St Louis, MO and Laurie (Eddie) Haack of Broadwater, NE; 23 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great granchildren. Memorials can be made to: Valor Hospice Care, 1820 E River RD #100 Tucson, AZ 85718.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 15, 2019