Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street P.O.Box 1046
Sterling, CO 80751
Doris Hiett Obituary
Doris Pearl Hiett, 90 of Greeley passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1: 30 p.m., Saturday, May 25 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Calhoun officiating. The service will conclude at the chapel. Doris was born February 2, 1929 in Oshkosh, Nebraska to Glenn Alfred and Pearl Agnes (Botker) Saunders. She married Lester Hiett on June 6, 1948 in Oshkosh. The couple farmed and ranched in the Peetz area until 1987 when they retired and moved to Sterling. Doris was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Les on May 30, 2000 and her sister and brother. Doris is survived by her 3 children; Craig Hiett and wife Laurie of Cheyenne, WY, Brad Hiett of Windsor, CO and Kurtis Hiett and wife Diana of Greeley, CO; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made in Doris' name to Christ United Methodist Church or the in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 24, 2019
