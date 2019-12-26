|
Doris "Dori" W. Liebig, 71, of Sterling passed away Dec. 21, 2019 in Loveland, CO. Funeral service will be held Sat. Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church with Rev. Richard von Steinman officiating. Viewing will take place before the funeral service starting at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be Monday Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley, CO. Dori worked at Horizon Motor Sports until her retirement, then worked at Discount Liquors. Dori was married to Joe Liebig for 35 years. She liked betting with family and friends on football. She also enjoyed drag racing and gardening. Dori is survived by her husband Joe Liebig; sons Ron (Theresa) Fisher of Harlingen, TX and Greg Rogers of Fort Collins, CO; daughter Teresa (Tony) Benavides of Loveland, CO; 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Dori was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Betty (Cyrus) Woolery and brother John Woolery. Memorial donations may be made to the Doris Liebig Memorial Fund, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 26, 2019