Dorothy A. Swanson 96, of Sterling, CO died Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Sterling. A private Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date. Dorothy was born Oct. 29, 1924 in Chappell, Neb., to James Madison Saddler and Anna (Jacobs) Saddler. She graduated from Chappell High School in 1942. On December 22, 1946, she married Leroy E. Swanson in Sidney, Neb. They lived in Chappell during the first years of their marriage and in 1962 they moved to Sterling. In Sterling, Dorothy was the bookkeeper for Sterling Radiator Shop which her husband Lee Swanson owned and operated for 31 years. When not working she was a devoted mother to her children. In her younger years she enjoyed being part of a league bowling team at which she excelled. She was a Bronco fan, loved the challenge of word puzzles, and spoiled all of her beloved canine companions. Dorothy deeply loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She looked forward to their visits with great joy. All knew they were loved and each held a special place in her heart. Her positive, loving, peaceful personality always looked for the good in all situations. She knew all things would work for the good. The wittiness of her one liners always brought a chuckle. She is preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, husband, Leroy Swanson, daughter, Sandra Herrmann, grandson, Troy Blood and granddaughter Sandy Swanson. Dorothy is survived by two daughters, DeeAnn Blood (Paul) of Greenville and Suzanne (Ben) Murray of Sterling, one son, Lee Swanson Jr. (Sharon) of Sterling; four grandchildren, Brandon Murray (Jennifer) of Yuba City, Jason Murray (Kelsi) of Monument, Katie Campbell (Jordan) of Sterling and Jessica Swanson of Sterling; eight great-grandchildren, Madison Blood Corley; Bryan, Levi, and Taya Murray; Sampson and Abigail Murray; Paisley and Greyson Campbell. Contributions may be made to the Dorothy Swanson Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

