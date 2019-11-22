Home

Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dortha Skinner


1933 - 2019
Dortha Skinner Obituary
Dortha Janis (Main) Skinner, 86, of Sterling passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home in Sterling. The family will be receiving guests at Tennant Funeral Home Reception Room Saturday, Nov. 23 from 1 pm to 3 pm. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver. Dortha was born on June 11, 1933 in Sterling to Clarence and Margaret (Dekker) Main. She went to Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from Sterling High School in 1952. Later she was a bookkeeper for Glenn Sessions and Son in Merino for 20 years. She married her high school sweetheart, Joe Skinner, on August 8, 1952 in El Paso, Texas. Dortha was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, quilting, cooking, home shopping, and helping with the Presbyterian Church rummage sale. Her sons and grandchildren were the loves of her life. Dortha is survived by her sons Scott Skinner and wife Sandy of Arvada and Troy Skinner and partner David Weissberg of Beverly Hills, CA; grandson Brad Skinner and wife Lisa of Lubbock, TX; granddaughter Kelsey Skinner of Weatherford, TX; niece Claudia Smiley of Denver. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Margaret Main; husband Joe Skinner; brother and sister-in-law Dale and Dorothy Main; son Mark Skinner; nephew Kenneth Main. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dortha's name to the First Presbyterian Church care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 22, 2019
