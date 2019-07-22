|
Earla Mae Raffaeli, 78 of Iliff, CO fell asleep in death Friday, June 28, 2019 in Englewood, CO. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27 at the Dorothy J. Corsberg Theater in the E.S. French Hall, 100 College Ave., Sterling, CO. Earla was born April 10, 1941 to Lyle and Lorene (Kenyon) Lambert. She grew up in Crook, Ft. Morgan and Sterling, CO. In 1959, she graduated from Sterling High School. It was during high school that she met her future husband, Edward Raffaeli. They married January 8, 1960 in Pocatello, ID. Earla was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Of utmost importance in her life was her devotion and love for her God, Jehovah. It guided her in all of her decisions and how she treated others. She loved being part of the Sterling congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She will be missed for her bubbly personality, her kindness and loving heart. One of her favorite interests was painting. Her home and many others have beautiful paintings that she joyfully painted. Her death leaves a huge hole in the lives of so many. She is preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Sharon Wessel and Darlene Albrandt. Earla is survived by her husband Edward Raffaeli, daughter Lisa Kaiser and husband Dave of Sterling, sons Nick Raffaeli and wife Karla, Jeff Raffaeli and wife Garillee of Sterling and David Raffaeli and wife Shelly of Iliff; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 22, 2019