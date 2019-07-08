|
Edna Ruth Nelson Bitner, longtime resident of Peetz and Sidney communities, passed away in Denver on Saturday, June 8th, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, July 12th in the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel with Reverend Mary Jo Dean officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Sidney Regional Medical Center. You may send checks to JDRF Rocky Mountain Chapter at 2727 Bryant St, Ste 380 Denver, CO 80211 and online donations can be made at: http://www 2.jdrf.org/goto/ MemorialForEdnaBitner. You may view Edna's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Edna's care and funeral arrangements. Edna is survived by her daughter, Laurie Sue Bent of Denver; two grandchildren, Chelsea Linden Shantz (Michael Shantz) of Denver and Michael Nelson Bent of New York City; one brother, Joe Adams of Oxford, MS; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 8, 2019