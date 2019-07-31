|
|
Former Sterling resident, Edward John Etl Sr, 83 passed away in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on April 25, 2019. Ed was born on August 9, 1935 in Fleming, Colorado to Paul and Sophie Etl. He joined the US Army February 1956 and served for 2 years. After leaving the Army he attended the police academy. Ed joined the Sterling Police Department where he served as an officer for 23 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joseph, Leo, Herman, Bill, sisters Rosemary Lambert and Agnes Burton. Ed is survived by his wife Rita; brother Carl (Ann) Etl, Daughter Peggy (Don) Leonhard, grandsons Brady & Cory Leonhard; Son Edward Etl Jr, granddaughters Shayley Priselac & Breanna Etl; Daughter Michelle (Leon) Wiebers, granddaughters Amber Hyink & Cherie Mayes; and 5 great grandchildren. Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Ed on Saturday, August 17th at Columbine Park in Sterling at noon.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 31, 2019