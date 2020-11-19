Edward Lloyd Foos, Jr. entered into this world on November 14th, 1957 in Sterling, Colorado blessing parents Edward Sr. and Marlene (Cummings) Foos. Ed grew up with three younger brothers, Larry, Jim, and Steve. The four boys spent much of their time playing outdoors. They played basketball, baseball, and enjoyed bowling. As a young boy, Ed participated in boy scouts as well. No matter the season, the boys were busy with something. Ed attended Campbell Elementary, Sexson School, and Sterling High School, graduating as part of the 1976 class. In school, Ed stayed very busy playing basketball and baseball, as well as participating in several bowling leagues. As many Sterling locals, Ed worked at the beef plant until its closure. During this time, he met Barbara Loos, who became his wife on September 22nd, 1984, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Sterling, Co. Ed and Barb enjoyed bowling, and continued to bowl and coach throughout the years. Soon after, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Brandy. Over the next five years, their family grew by two sons, Ryan and Kevin. Following in their parents footsteps, Brandy, Ryan, and Kevin became involved in bowling and little league, often coached by their parents. All too soon, their children grew, attended, and graduated from Sterling High School. Ed loved watching his children play their sports, and later enjoyed watching his grandchildren play as well. Ed worked at Walmart, often playing the store Santa, where he greatly enjoyed the conversations, happiness, and smiles of the kids who told him what they wanted for Christmas. This was a testament to the joy Ed gained from making people laugh and smile. All who knew him could count on Ed sharing a silly dad joke. One of Ed's greatest hobbies was listening to and making music. He loved putting playlists together and would often give his family and friends tapes and cds. Ed also loved to share his love of 80s rock with his children and grandchildren. Overall, Ed could be described as a diehard Bears, Cubs, and Bulls fan, but would be happy to watch any sport that was on at that time. From smiling to cheering, Ed left a large family who loved him, and will greatly miss him. Thursday, November 12th, 2020 Ed passed on from this world, at home. Ed is preceded in death by his father, Edward Lloyd Foos, Sr., brother James Foos, God-father Kent Hendricks,, and both maternal and paternal grandparents. Ed is survived by his mother, Marlene Foos, wife Barbara Foos, children Brandy (Charlie) Greenwood, son Ryan (Kaitlyn) Foos, and son Kevin Foos. As well as five grandchildren, Kyleigh and Chase Greenwood, and Aydan, Rhylee, and Aubrey Foos. Also, two brothers, Larry (Kay) Foos, Steve (Carrie) Foos, God-motger Lillian Hendricks, uncle Kenneth (Alice) Foos, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. We will always love and miss you! "Cause I'm as free as a bird now" - Freebird Lyndard Skynard. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up at Sterling Federal Credit Union. A service to honor Ed's life will be held next Spring, at a later determined date. Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

