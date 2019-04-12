|
Edward Lee Lechman, 82, of Merino, CO passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2019, in Loveland after a short battle with Alzheimer's. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, with Vigil and Rosary following at 6 p.m. at Tennant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Ed was born July 25, 1936, in Red Lion, CO, the son of Joseph and Mary (Schiel) Lechman. He attended a little country school in Red Lions then attended St. Anthony's School. He started driving a truck in the oil field until he was drafted into the Army on December 9, 1958 and discharged on December 8, 1960. He then returned to the oil field. On May 18, 1961, he married Dorothy Cecilia Ebbers at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fleming. They were married for 46 years. To this union were born four children, Joy, Craig, Charlotte, and Daniel. They built a house in Merino in 1976 where he resided until his death. After leaving the oil field he became a self-employed grain hauler purchasing his first and only Kenworth in 1966. He drove that truck, named Stormy, for 50+ years and racked up over five million miles and always had "one more load". He recently said "that truck paid for everything I've got." He enjoyed horse riding, hunting, boating and waterskiing, snowmobiling and sharing a beer or two with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, infant son Daniel, parents, brothers Joe Lechman and Bob Lechman, and second wife Sonia Etl. Ed is survived by his children, Joy (Greg) Rinaldo, Craig (Brenda) Lechman, Charlotte (Thomas) Buford; Grandchildren Preston (Melanie) Enninga, Dylon (Brooke) Rinaldo, Danielle Rinaldo, Trevor Rinaldo, Makaya Lechman, and Joseph Buford; great-grandchildren Camden and Kinley Enninga and Brynlynn Rinaldo. Sister Dorothy (Harry) Held and sister-in-law Marge Lechman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Windsong of Rock Creek Memory Care Facility, St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 12, 2019