Edwin Blankenbeckler

Edwin Lee Blankenbeckler, 85, of Sterling passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Greeley. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am Friday, Sept. 25 at Riverside Cemetery with Deacon Ron Michieli officiating. Ed was born on November 8, 1934 in Sterling to William and Leora (Smith) Blankenbeckler. He started driving a truck through pastures of local ranches at the age of 14. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1952. He served in the Air Force from 1954 through 1958 as an Airman First Class and spent time stationed in Frankfurt Germany, Tripoli Libya, and Bermuda. He was awarded a good conduct medal. Ed married Grace Sanders on May 18, 1960, and they had three children. He was recalled into the Air Force in 1961 and served in Van Nuys, California during the Berlin Crisis until 1962. After the Air Force, he returned to Sterling to the family livestock hauling business with his father William Blankenbeckler. He continued to run the livestock hauling business after his father passed away in 1967, until 1970. He then worked for Jim Brotzman hauling livestock and rodeo stock and had many stories of the wild trips delivering rodeo stock to various places. Following this he purchased his own truck and started hauling grain instead of cattle. Some years later he sold his truck and started driving for Ed Duggan for several years. He finished his truck driving career driving locally for Duane Kirkwood. In total, he drove a truck for over 55 years and several million miles. After retiring he enjoyed watching Rockies and Broncos games with Grace and also enjoyed watching westerns, especially John Wayne movies and Gunsmoke. He enjoyed going for coffee and visiting with his close friend Danny. He truly had the gift to gab and loved to talk and tell stories, he never met a stranger. He really loved spending time with family, especially his grandkids, and was always joking and kidding with them. Ed is survived by his sons David (Marijean) Blankenbeckler of Longmont and Darrin (Julie) Blankenbeckler of Peetz; daughter Sandra Hasch of Greeley; grandchildren: Caitlyn Blankenbeckler of Ft. Collins, Ashley (Chris) Kale of Buena Vista, CO, Colton Blankenbeckler of Buena Vista, Garrett Hasch (Esme Lino) of Greeley; sister Peachie Fritzler of Sterling; brothers-in-law Glenn Neel of Sterling and Ronald Rickert of Powell, Wyoming; step-grandchildren Luke Nelson of Longmont, Abbigail Prather of Firestone, Aaron Nelson of Cheyenne; close friends Danny and Janet Andrews, many nieces, nephews, and 5 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Grace; parents William and Leora; father-in-law Fred Sanders; mother-in-law Josie Fields; step-father-in-law Pete Fields; sister Willa Dean Harvey; brothers-in-law Orville Harvey and Albert Fritzler; sisters-in-law Mary Rickert and Dorothy Neel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's name to Curtis Strong Center, supporting vision impaired older adults, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

