Efrain Santana Ramos, 85 of Sterling passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by family in Commerce City, Colorado. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18 followed by a Vigil Service and Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 19 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Reverend Herman Nsubuga as celebrant. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery with Military Honors. Efrain's family respectfully asks those that plan on attending the services to please wear a mask and follow social distancing practices. Efrain was born April 8, 1935 in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico to Mr. Santana and Antonia Ramos. Efrain enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1967 as a Specialist 4th Class. He married Mary F. Montano on May 17, 1958 in Alamosa, Colorado. On December 18, 1972 he married Lydia Mary Herrera in Sterling, Colorado. He was employed at the Riverside Cemetery for many years and employed for the RE 1 Valley School district. He was also head chef for 20 years at the Sterling Country Club. Efrain was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, BPOE Lodge #1336, American Legion Post 20, Jake Uhrig VFW Post 3541, Moose Lodge, and Co-founder of the Mexican American Club in Sterling. He is preceded in death by his first wife Mary F. Ramos; second wife Lydia Ramos; son Mike Montano; sister Selsa Benitez; grandchildren Jason Zaldivar and Shantel Grauberger and great-grandchild Aaliyah Tiller. Mr. Ramos is survived by his children: Virgil Ramos of Maui, HI, Sandra Gardner and husband Bob of Sterling, CO, Ramona Smith and husband Steve of Scottsdale, AZ, Toni Ramirez of Victorville, CA, Alfred Montano of Longmont, CO, Richard Montano and wife Charlotte of Aurora, CO, Gloria Ramos of Denver, CO, Chris Montano and wife Dawn of Long Beach, MS, Efrain Ramos Jr. and wife Shari of Longmont, CO and brother Gerardo Benitez and wife Millie of Queens, NY. He is also survived by grandchildren: Virgil Ramos Jr., Tanya Rodwell, Michaela Ramos, Drew Donovan, Adam Gardner, Nicole Zaldivar, Peter Ruiz, Inez Manzanares, Anthony Ramirez, Candida Diaz, Jennifer Montano, Andrea, Alfred Jr., Andrew, Dakota and Ryder Montano, Yvonne Tiller, Michael Ramos and Vanessa Jackson, Josh Montano, Amanda Senna, Matthew, Myles, and Madeline Rose Ramos, Jacob and Hanna Grauberger; 40 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Efrain's name to Sterling Elks Lodge #1336, 321 Ash Street, Sterling, CO 80751.

