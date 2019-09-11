|
Eileen J. McMahon, 88, of Sterling, was born May 12, 1931 and passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Fort Morgan, Colorado. A family memorial gathering will be held on a later date. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ruth Otzenberger; sister, Ruby Christner; brother, Otis Otzenberger; sister-in-law Gwendolyn Otzenberger; and brother-in-law, Rudy Sankey. She is survived by her sons, Brad and his wife Vickie, Lee and his wife Val; three step-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Sankey. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Plains.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 11, 2019