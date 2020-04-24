|
Eldora Marie Wheeler, 93, of Sterling, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Sterling. Private family services will be held at a later date in Potter, NE. Eldora was born on May 2, 1926 south of Kimball, NE to Edward J. and Elizabeth M. (Fisbeck) Jones. She attended Potter High School and was a long time resident of Potter. On October 23, 1944 Eldora married Eugene Wheeler and the two were married until Eugene's death in 2006. Eldora was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Sterling, the Fireman Auxiliary, Good Sam Trailer Club, and the The Red Hat Society. She was a fantastic cook & baker, loved to paint, crochet, sew, garden, and dance. She loved to volunteer at the Church, and being a member of the Women of the ELCA. Eldora is survived by daughter Marlene Chavez of Sterling, granddaughter Kara Chavez of Denver, CO, step-grandson Jeff Chavez of Sterling, step-granddaughter Renee Chavez of Fort Collins, CO, step-granddaughter Teri Penski of Minneapolis, MN, 3 great-grandchildren, 7 nieces, and 2 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Elizabeth, husband Eugene, five siblings, Jesse Jones, Walter Jones, Elmer Jones, Ida Bushgens, Mable Bushgens, and nephews Jim and Bill Winn. Memorials can be made in honor of Eldora to the Peace Lutheran Church in Sterling c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 24, 2020