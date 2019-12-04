Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service Llc
1140 10th Ave
Sidney, NE 69162
(308) 254-2055
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service Llc
1140 10th Ave
Sidney, NE 69162
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Peetz United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Meick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Meick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Meick Obituary
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Meick, age 93, of Peetz, CO, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Peetz, CO. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, November 5, 2019 in the Peetz United Methodist Church with Reverend Brian Kroeger officiating. Burial will be in the Peetz Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Wednesday from 1-4:00 P.M. to sign Betty's register book and leave condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given to the Hospice of the Plains or the Peetz Girl Scouts Troop 70436, in care of Michelle Gentry, 35570 County Road 69, Peetz, Co 80747. You may view Betty's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Betty's care and funeral arrangements.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -