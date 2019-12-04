|
|
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Meick, age 93, of Peetz, CO, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Peetz, CO. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, November 5, 2019 in the Peetz United Methodist Church with Reverend Brian Kroeger officiating. Burial will be in the Peetz Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Wednesday from 1-4:00 P.M. to sign Betty's register book and leave condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given to the Hospice of the Plains or the Peetz Girl Scouts Troop 70436, in care of Michelle Gentry, 35570 County Road 69, Peetz, Co 80747. You may view Betty's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Betty's care and funeral arrangements.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 4, 2019