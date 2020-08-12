Elizabeth "Betty" Sevalt, 81, of Sterling passed away Aug. 9, 2020. Visitation will be Wed. Aug. 12th from 1-5 at Tennant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thurs. Aug. 13th at 10:00 AM, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Betty was born March 18, 1939 in Sterling to Gottlieb and Margaret (Haberkorn) Schneider. She attended St. Anthony's School, and then received her GED at NJC. On Feb 20, 1965 Betty married Raymond Sevalt. She worked at J.C. Penny for 8 years, St. Anthony's for 9 years, Super Value for 8 Years and started working at Walmart in 1995. Betty enjoyed spending her time crafting, crocheting, doing puzzles and also loved gardening. Betty is survived by her husband Raymond; daughter Rhonda (Todd) Pillard of Greeley, CO; grandchildren Ethan Brian Pillard and Caitlynn Elizabeth Pillard; sister Eleanor (Jerry) Wiggett of Greeley, CO; brother Ronnie (Judy) Schneider of Iliff, CO; brother-in-law Robert Sevalt of Ontario, Canada; and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Gottlieb and Margaret Schneider; sister Barbara Sevalt; brothers Adam "Red" Schneider, Bob (Helen) Schneider, and Kenny Schneider. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Plains or American Cancer Society
, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.