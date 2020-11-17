Elsie Mae Bellendir, 91, of Sterling, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Sterling. Private family services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Streaming of Elsie's service will be at 10:00am, Thursday Nov. 19th at facebook.com/tennantfuneralhomes Elsie Mae (Kellan) Bellendir was born to Gottfried (Fred) Kellan and Elizabeth Kellan on June 20, 1929 in Padroni, Colorado. Elsie was the tenth of twelve children born to Fred and Elizabeth. As a child, Elsie helped in the home and in the sugar beet fields around Padroni. She attended school in Sterling, Colorado. Elsie married George Bellendir on November 21, 1946 at Saint Catherine's Catholic Church in Iliff, Colorado. George and Elsie had twelve children born to them while living in Iliff, Denver, Eaton, Ault, and Sterling, Colorado. During this time, George worked as a meat packer and cattle feeder, while Elsie was a homemaker. George and Elsie enjoyed time with their family, dancing, and playing cards and visiting with family and friends. Their faith in The Lord in His goodness and mercy was never-ending. George died on August 27, 1989 in Sterling, Colorado. Elsie married Joseph Loos in 1992 at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Sterling, Colorado. Joe died on March 12, 1997 in Sterling, Colorado. Elsie was a member of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, Altar and Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters, Joan of Arc Circle, Sterling Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, and Logan County Homemakers. Elsie dearly loved her children and grandchildren and loved traveling to visit with them. Elsie was preceded in death by her father Fred, her mother Elizabeth, her daughter Marlene Bellendir, her husband George Bellendir, her second husband Joseph Loos, her sisters Elizabeth Seagren, Clara Schaffer, Mary Watson, Esther McCoy, her brothers Arthur Killan, Albert Killan, David Kellan, Edward Kellan, Elmer Kellan, her great grandson Isaac Christian Snyder, and her son-in-law Darrell Charles. Elsie is survived by her sisters Mildred Cook, and Virginia Fletcher, her seven daughters Cheryl Clendening (Reg) of Roanoke, Virginia, Linda Bright (Gary) of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Georgianna Charles of Sterling, Colorado, Susan Vaught (Harlan) of Ladoga, Indiana, Brenda Girardi (Mark) of Ponca City, Oklahoma, Annette Bornhoft (Jim) of Windsor, Colorado, Elizabeth Albrandt (Anthony) of Junction City, Oregon, her four sons Roger Bellendir (Patty) of Windsor, Colorado, Thomas Bellendir (Tina) of Crawfordsville, Indiana, Jerome Bellendir (Trina) of Sandy, Utah, Mark Bellendir (Regina) of Golden, Colorado, her twenty four grandchildren, her thirty four great grandchildren, and her six great-great grandchildren. Elsie was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend all of her life. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Elsie's name to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or Devonshire Acres Nursing Home C/O Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory PO Box 1547 Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store