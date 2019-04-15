|
|
Emma D. Rose, 82, of Sterling, passed away Friday, April 12th in Greeley, CO. A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, April 18th at Tennant Funeral Home Reception Room (South Entrance) from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Emma was born October 15, 1936 in Sterling, Colorado to Clarence L. and Katherine M. (Schoenberg) Maggard. She attended Padroni schools. Emma spent most of her working life as a home maker and also worked as a librarian for RE-1 Valley. On September 15, 1956 Emma married Clinton G. Rose celebrating 62 years of marriage last year. Emma loved sewing, playing the piano, doing puzzles, and going to coffee with her friends. She also loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Emma is survived by husband Clinton, daughter Lynn Fix (Chad) of St. Clairsville, OH, sons Leon (Christy) of Sterling, Lyle of Sterling, Lee (Shawn) of Sterling, Loel of Brighton, sister Violet Carroll of Chandler, AZ, brother Richard Maggard of Sterling, sister Judy Utton of Chama, NM, brother Roger Maggard of Sterling, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Katherine, brother Walter Maggard, sister Dorothy Walraven, and granddaughter Nikki Fix. In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Emma Rose memorial fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 15, 2019