Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Reardan Cemetery
Reardan, WA
View Map
Resources
Ernest Benhardt Obituary
Ernest "Ernie" Elwin Benhardt, 73, of Atwood passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 in Greeley, CO. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 15 from 9 am to 11 am at Tennant Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 am. Graveside services will be on Friday, Nov. 22 at 1 pm at the Reardan Cemetery, Reardan, WA. Ernie was born on November 2, 1946 in Grass Valley, CA to Theodore R. and Anna L. (Teifel) Benhardt. He attended Reardan, Washington Elementary and High School and then graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Agronomy. In 1970, he was drafted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Field Artillery Operator and Intelligence Specialist while in Vietnam from July 1970 to Sept. 1971. After his military service he was a Loan Officer for Production Credit Association in Spokane, WA in June 1972. He moved to Colorado in January of 1974 and then started working for Harry Bostron Farms. He farmed and ranched for over 35 years and loved every part it. Ernie married Judy Heck in 1972 and later divorced. Growing up he enjoyed 4-H and FFA and won many awards. He also enjoyed Cub Scouts, and played numerous sports in High School. When he wasn't farming or fixing something, he loved working on and building race cars. Ernie is survived by his daughter Tiffany Miller and grandson Ace Wheeler of Colorado Springs, CO; brother Edward (Sonya) Benhardt of Reardan, WA; sisters Joan (Bill) Kuykendall of Reardan and Barbara Moore of Chugiak, AK and Yuma, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents Anna and Theodore Benhardt, brother Ted Benhardt. Memorials may be made in Ernie's name to the , , or care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 13, 2019
