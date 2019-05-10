|
Esther Fern Wagner Broadwater, 87, left this world for her heavenly home on May 7, 2019 after a valiant battle with a prolonged illness. Her devotion to her church and her firm belief in God supported her through the struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Esther was born on April 5, 1932 in Wray Colorado and was a long time resident of Gunnison Colorado and more recently a resident of Logan County, Colorado. She was born to the late Roscoe and Vilda Eastin Wagner. She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton L. Broadwater, sons Gary Allen and Mark Allen Broadwater, brother Richard Wagner, and sister Frances Wagner Feldman, and nephew Jeff Wagner, and niece Cynthia Allen. Esther was a talented baker, and cook, and was a noted for her sought after desserts prepared on special occasions for her church and family. She was a dedicated member of First Church of the Nazarene in Sterling and utilized her many talents in support of the churches' numerous ministries and outreach programs. Her craft of needlework was superior with many pieces distributed to family and friends. Whether she was volunteering in various nursing homes, half way houses, and retirement homes, Esther was a daily fixture on the piano playing traditional hymns she so loved for those traveling up and down the hallways and visiting areas. No matter the time of day, Esther could routinely be seen providing comfort and care for those less fortunate sharing what blessings god provided that week and delighted in sharing his love with family and friends. She was a member of VPW Post #4267 Auxiliary, Elks Ladies Auxiliary, PEO Chapter HK Business and Professional Women's Organization and Women's Missionary Society. She is survived by her brothers Rex (Rose) Wagner and Harold Wagner, and sisters Ellen Oroza, Carol Brown, and Dorothy (Ted) Calvert. Funeral Services will be held at First Church of the Nazarene May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM with the Reverend William Couchenour officiating. Inurnment will be at Gunnison Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene Facilities/Building Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 10, 2019