Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Eugene Turley


1928 - 2020
Eugene Turley Obituary
Eugene "Gene" A. Turley has gone to the Lord's home, a place he had long prayed to be. He died on January 16, 2020 at the age of 91. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at Sedgwick Cemetery. Gene was born in 1928 in a farm house a few miles from Sedgwick, CO. It was the era of the massive Dust Bowl Storms that spread from Texas to the Dakotas. The long drought caused the family to relocate. His late parents, Paul and Elizabeth (Van De Voorde) Turley bundled up their eight children and moved to Ogallala, NE where they began farming again. Shortly after the December 7, 1941 attack by the Japanese, the family decided to drive to Southern California to find work in the defense plants. Gene later graduated from St. Augustin High School in 1946, and entered the Army. Interestingly, he and his younger brother Donald both served in Occupied Japan at the same time. Upon his receiving an Honorable discharge, Gene returned to San Diego and entered the post-war home construction field. Not content to remain in basic skills, he studiously studied the technologies which were mandated of building codes for construction and electrical installation requirements. Gene later qualified for a home contractor's license. After years of successful construction projects, Gene decided to return to Colorado where he and his wife, Mary, bought a small farm near Sterling. This seemed to be his happiest years, as they rebuilt the old farm house to her clever ideas. Later, after Mary's death, Gene moved from the farm and entered into assisted living apartment. Never far from his local Catholic church, he remained active and continued his close ties with his former farm neighbors, Leo and Cindy Stieb. Gene was also a 50 year member of the Elks Lodge, and a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Gene is survived by his sons Michael and wife Sonya Turley and Lyle Turley; brother Gerald and wife Bunny Turley; sisters Virginia Hatfield, Donna Miller, and Pauline Eggers; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 21, 2020
