Evangeline "Angie" B. Torres, 78, of North Platte, NE passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 in North Platte. The Family will be greeting friends for a closed casket visitation on Friday, Oct. 18 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Tennant Funeral Home, Sterling, CO. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sterling. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her baby James. Angie was born on April 19, 1941 in North Platte, the eldest of 9 daughters, to Jesus Torres and Estefana Barrios. She attended country school in North Platte and Scottsbluff, NE through the 7th grade. At a young age, she had the responsibility of working the fields and caring for her younger siblings. Since the age of 12 she worked beetfields in Scottsbluff, picking potatoes and onions in Ovid, CO, and topping and thinning beets in Brule, CO. Later, she worked for TRW in Ogallala, NE and then owned her own housekeeping business in Sterling. On September 17, 1960, she married Benjamin Martin Torres in Haxtun, CO. They were married for 59 years. Angie cherished her family and ended every encounter with an "I love you". She enjoyed embroidery, cooking and baking, gardening and flowers, and loved talking to people one on one. Anyone who met her was a friend. She was a faithful woman, who shared her faith with others every chance she could. Angie is survived by her husband Benjamin Torres of North Platte; son Michael (Misti) Torres of North Platte; daughters Sophia (Don) Crawley of Columbia, MD and Denise (Gilbert) Meraz of Sterling; grandchildren Adrian, Angela, and Noah Meraz, Garrett Olson, Joshua O'Dell, Vincent Torres; 2 great-grandchildren Aiden and Adilynn; siblings Delores (Pete) Torres, Mary (Don) Holden, Marcia Jimenez, Joe (Sandy) Torres, Molly Cross, Rosie (Jim) Meeker, Alice (Steve) Stites. She was preceded in death by her parents Jess and Estefana Torres; children Vincent, Belinda, and James Torres; siblings Bivien, Narciso, Tony, Mike, Frank, and Mikecito Torres; sisters Carol West and Ramona Torres. Memorials may be made to the Evangeline Torres Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 16, 2019