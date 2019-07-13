Home

Evelyn Hartwell Obituary
Evelyn L. Hartwell, 89, of Sterling passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Loveland. Cremation has taken place and her wishes were to not have a service. Evelyn was born on April 7, 1930 in Spearfish, SD to Earl H. and Carmen H. (Ruby) Fairbanks. She graduated high school and was a wife, mother, and homemaker. On June 1, 1946 she married Lloyd E. Hartwell in Austin, CO. They were married for 60 years. She was a volunteer at the Julesburg Senior Center and enjoyed sewing, quilts, and all kinds of hard work. Evelyn is survived by her son Dewayne Hartwell of Sterling; daughter Alice Beth Venci of Marshall, TX; sister Juanita Smith of Graham, WA; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd, and a brother. Memorials may be made in Evelyn's name to the or the American Kidney Foundation care of 421 Douglas St., Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 13, 2019
