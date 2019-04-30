Home

Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverside Cemetery
Evelyn Michel Obituary
Evelyn Elizabeth Michel, 87, of Sterling passed away April 24th in Sterling. A closed casket visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1st, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tennant Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 2nd at Tennant Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Evelyn was born December 14, 1932 in Sterling, CO to Edward Miller and Eva Stieben. She attended school in Sterling graduating from Sterling High School. On December 14, 1950 Evelyn married Edwin Michel in Sterling. She was employed by Sunset Lanes Bowling Alley for many years, and was an avid bowler and golfer. Evelyn is survived by her two sons: Thomas (Sally) Michel and Dennis (Nelda) Michel both of Sterling, grandchildren, Marlo, Brady (Jamie) Michel, Shannon (Derald) Hall and Lee (Chelsea) Michel, great-grandchildren, Austin and Amelia Briar and Twins Hawkins & Cooper Michel. She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin and parents Edward and Eva. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the in Evelyn's memory c/o Tennant Funeral Home Box 1547 Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 30, 2019
