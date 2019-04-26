|
Florence Marie Gertner, 89, of Sterling passed away on April 24, 2019 in Greeley. She was born at home to her German-Russian parents John and Magdalena (Hochnadel) Lambrecht on July 31, 1929. She grew up on a farm near Padroni where she attended grade school. When her family moved to a dairy farm near Iliff, she became a student at Hillview, a one-room country school. She quit school after eighth grade and helped out around the house and their dairy farm. She got plenty of practice milking cows by hand, a chore she enjoyed and excelled at. On January 31, 1950, she married Marcus Gertner at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. The couple began their farming career near Cedar Creek with workhorses and one tractor. Six years later, they moved to Mark's boyhood farm, which was located between Padroni and Iliff. Florence was a dedicated farm wife, never shying away from any work that needed done. She sold eggs and sweet cream for extra money. A story about her driving their sugar beet trucks to Jessica Beet Dump appeared in Tough Times, Strong Women in the section A Woman Before Her Time. The honor was a fitting tribute to her character, for she didn't expect the men at the beet dump to trip the wing of her loaded truck. Instead, she preferred to handle the task herself. When she was asked about being a mother to ten children, her simple reply was, "I took all the children God blessed me with." Truly, it was her children who were blessed to have such a wonderful mother. She always put them and others before herself. On January 25, 1982, Mark and Florence retired from farming and moved to Sterling within walking distance to church. Florence was a regular attendee of daily mass. In her retirement years, she stayed active by volunteering at the tourist information center, folding church bulletins, being a member of Joan of Arc Circle, playing bunco, going out to eat and having family over to play cards, one of her favorite pastimes. She also loved watching the Mollie B Polka Party on TV and was especially fond of game shows. Her home was often busting at the seams with family, who liked to gather there. In her words she would say, "I had a house full of company Sunday afternoon." She found joy in visiting with family and friends. Holiday get-togethers were a special time with four generations often gathered under one roof. She traditionally brought homemade noodles to those big gatherings. When difficult illnesses came her way, she never lost the enthusiasm for life or her radiant smile. Her children honored her by taking wonderful care of her when she was a widow. She is survived by daughters: Delores (Bob) Stumpf of Sterling, Susan (Ben) Davis of Inman, KS, Patty Bartlett of Merino, Judy (Jim) Vandagriff of Sterling, Mary (Mike) Michael of Julesburg, Jackie (Dan) Jackson of Peachtree, GA, Joann (Blaine) Horn of Buffalo, WY; sons Tom (Rose) Gertner of Holyoke, Luke of Sterling and Dan (Carol) of Manakin-Sabot, VA, 20 grandchildren and soon to be 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister Rose, brothers John, Ed and Francis, numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Mark, her parents and his parents, son-in-law Charlie Bartlett, sister Mary Ann, brothers George, Joe, Albert and Ray and a host of in-laws and other relatives. Visitation will be from 2 pm to 7 pm on Monday, April 29th at Tennant Funeral Home with a Rosary following at 7 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 30th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Bodzioch officiating followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Florence's name to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or for the Masses at St. Anthony's care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 26, 2019