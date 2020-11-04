Frances Pauline Lenox, 93 years old, passed away peacefully in Sterling, Colorado at Devonshire Acres, on November 2, 2020. Born April 14, 1927, in Cedar Grove, IN, to Oliver and Florence Puccini, she was the seventh of nine children and grew up during the Great Depression and WWII. After the war, in 1946, Frances met a young sailor named Dave Lenox in Indiana, where they married on July 30, 1948, before moving to Fort Morgan, CO to begin their life together. Their family grew quickly with the birth of five daughters in the next six years, and two more daughters and one son were born over the next ten years. After residing in Sterling, Wiggins, and McCook, NE Frances and Dave finally moved back to Ft. Morgan, CO where they made their home for the next 40 years. During that time, Frances and Dave enjoyed many travels throughout the country for Navy reunions, and she enjoyed gardening and hosting many family gatherings. She also worked as a certified nursing assistant at Valley Villa Nursing Home in Fort Morgan for 16 years and was a member of the Church of Christ. Frances was a wonderful wife and mother, teaching patience, kindness, and compassion. She always had a smile, even during difficult times, and will be missed dearly by so many. She is survived by seven daughters, Betty Duncan of Ft. Collins, CO, Karen (Robert) Culver of Broomfield, CO, Judy (Ted) Giacomini of Sterling, CO, Rosie Hilbert of Ft. Collins, CO, Wanda Lenox of Ft. Collins, CO, Darlene (Hal) Anderson of Colorado Springs, CO, Patty (Scott) Galassini of Littleton, CO; a son, David (Julie) Lenox of Sterling, CO; eighteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and sister, Lawanna Tarter of Richmond, IN. Frances is preceded in death by her husband, David B. Lenox, her parents, seven siblings, and a grandchild. The family wishes to thank the Devonshire Acres staff for providing outstanding care, especially during these challenging times. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Devonshire Acres, 1330 N. Sidney Ave., Sterling, CO 80751. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store