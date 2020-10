Frances L. Loos, 87, of Greeley, CO passed away on October 1, 2020 in Greeley. F Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1250 7th St. in Windsor. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling following the Mass. To view the obituary and send condolences to the family visit adamsoncares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store