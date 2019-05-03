|
Francisca Ramirez, 92, of Sterling, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 in Sterling. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3rd from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Tennant Funeral Home with Rosary & Vigil Services following at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 4th at 9:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Herman Nsubuga celebrating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery Francisca was born on October 1, 1926 in Cerrito De Las Hierbas, Cortazar, Guanajuato to Luis Vasquez and Maria Martinez. During her working life Francisca had many jobs including at the Sterling Country Club and at the Logan County Hospital. On December 28, 1950 Francisca married Leopoldo Ramirez and the two were married for 58 years until Leopoldo's death in 2009. Francisca was a caregiver and cook for her family and friends, she enjoyed quilt making for family and friends, crocheting, and embroidery. She was a seamstress always helping anyone with mending clothing or items and making clothes for herself and her family. She loved gardening especially in her flower garden and she loved to pray her rosary and teach others to as well. Francisca is survived by her children Maria Gomez, Anna (Candelario) Grajeda, Leo Jr. Ramirez, John Ramirez of Hemet, CA, Caroline (Juan) Lopez, Mike Ramirez, Frank Ramirez, Joe (Esequel) (Cheri) Ramirez of Ft. Collins, Jesse (Blanca) Ramirez, 37 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Leopoldo, infant daughters Francisca and Delores, father Luis Vasquez and mother Maria Martinez, great-granddaughter Leticia Lopez, and nephew (son) Francisco Serrano. Memorials can be made to the Francisca Ramirez Memorial Fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 3, 2019