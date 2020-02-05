|
Frostteana "Frosty" Elmquist, 53 of Sterling passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home. Visitation and receiving of Frosty's friends was held from 12 - 3 p.m., on Tuesday, February 4 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place. Frostteana was born June 25, 1966 in Denver, Colorado to Helen Paine. She attended schools in Holyoke, CO and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Amherst, CO. Frosty loved drinking Pepsi and smoking her Marlboro Red 100's. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and especially her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her adopted father Eugene "Tiny" Einspahr, and siblings Phillip McCannon, Mark McCannon, Roger McCannon and Shawn McCannon. Frosty is survived by her mother Helen Einspahr; children Gregory Elmquist and Jennifer Vernon of Hereford, TX, Dale Elmquist of Sterling, CO, Stephnie Elmquist of Hereford, TX and Michaela Hunzeker and husband Stetzon of Sterling, CO; grandchildren Joel Bencomo, Angel Marquez, Izeah Elmquist, Jaidah Elmquist, Michael Parson, Jazlynn Elmquist, Saphira Elmquist, Haleigh Elmquist, Lucas Hunzeker, Zayden Elmquist, Aamani Apodaca and two more on the way! She is also survived by her siblings Darla Case and husband Preston, Hal McCannon and wife Mary and Lisa Einspahr and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Contributions may be made to Frostteana Elmquist Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 5, 2020