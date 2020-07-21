Gabriel M. Gertner, 96, of Sterling passed away on Friday, July 18, 2020 in Sterling. Visitation will be Thursday, July 23rd 1-4pm at Tennant Funeral Home. Rosary will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Friday, July 24th at 9:30 AM, a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating will follow at 10:00. Interment with military rights will be at Riverside Cemetery. Gabriel "Ben" Gertner was born on Dec. 7, 1923, in Sterling, CO to John and Anna (Ertle) Gertner. He grew up on the family farm new Padroni, CO with 6 brothers and 6 sisters. One of his most vivid memories was shooting a pheasant with a slingshot out of the schoolbus window, which the driver then took home. Gabriel graduated from Padroni High School in 1941 and enrolled at Northeastern Junior College in 1942. He was a member of the second basketball team at the college. The team used a car for traveling to out of town games. Since there wasn't enough room up front, Gabriel and another small teammate, Larry Goto, rode in the trunk of the car. In 1945, Gabriel was drafted into the United States Army, after infantry training in Texas and Washington he was deployed to the Philippines in preparation of a ground invasion of Japan. After the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Japanese formally surrendered and Gabriel was discharged in November of 1946. He returned home to build Rural Electric Association lines throughout Co, NE, and WY. In 1951 he started working for Mountain Bell, where he retired in 1986. On June 7, 1951, Gabriel married Barbara Kaiser at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. They had 8 children, which include 6 sons and 2 daughters. Most of their life was spent on their farm Northeast of Sterling. Gabriel was an avid hunter, and enjoyed bow hunting and fishing throughout his life. He loved playing sports and when he could no longer play, he loved watching them, especially the Denver Broncos! Gabriel is survived by his children: Michael (Darla), Robert (Deb), Linda Skeen (John), Jim (Shari), Williams (Karin), and Rose McDonald (Mark); grandchildren: Chris (Anna), Rachal (Alex), Ben Skeen; Shane (Kelsey) and Kyle Gertner; Ryan (Sara) Gertner; Derek Gertner; Joe, Nate, and Jon Gertner; Kelly and Anna McDonald. He is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren; brothers Clarence (Dorothy), Lawrence (Janae); sisters, Clara, Margaret, and Sister Leonette, and Josephine; and in-laws, Gloria and Adrien Kaiser, John Santomaso, Marge Zink, and Ralph Amerin. Gabriel was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; son Kelly; parents Anna and John; brothers Donnie, Dave, Mark and John; sisters Anna Bretz and Virginia Amerin; and daughter in law Vicki Gertner. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Family Resource Center care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

