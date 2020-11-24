1/1
Gary Lauer
On November 17, 2020, Gary Joseph Lauer, a strong quiet man, full of integrity and kindness gained his angel wings. He was born in Sterling, CO on February 19, 1949 to Joe and Rose Lauer. Gary graduated in 1967 from Sterling High School, went on to attend Northeastern Junior College and University of Northern Colorado. He was drafted into the US Army serving as a MP Dog Handler, patrolling missile silos in Pennsylvania. After a six year courtship, he married the love of his life Debra Kay Unrein on August 24, 1974. They celebrated 46 years together raising their daughter, Laura. Always having a passion for the outdoors, Gary made a career changed working for the Colorado Division of Wildlife. He met many new friends, including his good friend and co-workers Jeff Mekelburg, Besides the outdoors and hunting, Gary enjoyed reloading and shooting with his sidekick, Mike. He enjoyed Friday night card games and reading any and every hunting or outdoor magazine found on a shelf! After retirement, Gary enjoyed helping on his son-in-law's ranch. But most of all he cherished his time being Pa to grandson Dylan, Beaming with pride as he watched him participate in 4-H activities, rodeos, sports and school activities. Gary was a gentle and loving man who handled everything life threw at him with "grit and grace". His chuckle, positive outlook on life and cherished memories will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all who knew him! Gary is survived by his wife Deb, daughter Laura, her husband Jay and grandson Dylan Wagner, his sister Karen Conour, brother-in-law Gary Unrein (Shirl), sister-in-law Vicky Savolt (Ken), sister-in-law Annie Unrein along with numerous nieces and nephews and his longtime friend and "brother" Mike Lynch. Gary was preceded in deather by his parents, Joe and Rose Lauer, brother Denny, grandparents John and Susie Lauer, John and Margaret Lauer, in-laws Gene and Lucille Graham and "Bud" Unrein, brother-in-laws John Conour and Fred Unrein. To honor Gary's legacy, pick a day, wear your camo, go out and enjoy the great outdoors. At his request, a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Lauer Memorial Fund, Care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
