Gary Wayne Little III, 9, of Sterling, CO passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Closed casket visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8th from 1pm - 6pm at Tennant Funeral Home with the family greeting guests from 4pm - 6pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9th at the Sterling Berean Church at 12 noon. Services will conclude at the church. Gary aka Lil' Man was born on May 14, 2010 to Gary Little II and Sasha Buanteo in Sterling, CO. He is the youngest of three kids. Gary was currently in the 4th grade at Campbell Elementary School. Gary is well known for his vibrant unique personality. He loved to make people laugh with random questions, jokes and just words. His greatest joys were his cats, Ron and Oso, and his dog Baloo, even though most of the time they weren't willing to go with him. He had a love for sharks, legos, tornados and Star Wars. Gary aspired to be a Bail Bondsman. When asked why he just doesn't become a cop, he said that it was too dangerous. Just a chicken. Gary is survived by his Moms Sasha Buanteo and Erin Graves of Sterling, CO, his dad Gary Wayne Little II and Mom Janae Marie Little of Wellington, CO. Brothers Zachari Little of Colorado Springs, CO and Derrek Little of Sterling, CO. Sisters Makayla Morrison, Jordyn Morrison and Macy Morrison all of Wellington, CO. Maternal Grandmother Caroline Buanteo of Pueblo, CO. Paternal Grandfather Gary W. Little of Anniston, AL. Paternal Grandmother Mary E. Little of Huntington, WV. Aunt(s) Kayla Jaques of Littleton, CO, Cassandra Gordon (Scoty Caddell) of Fountain, CO and Amarise Buanteo of Sterling, CO. Cousins: Mckinzie Jaques, Mason Jaques, Liam Gordon, Connor Gordon, Emma Gordon, Ava Gordon and Olivia Caddell. The two jokes he knew: What does a bee comb his hair with? A Honeycomb Where do Sharks live? In Finland No matter how many times he told you these jokes, if you got the answer right he would be so surprised that you knew the answer. Memorials can be made to the Gary Little III Memorial Fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 5, 2019