Genevieve "Ginny" Hernandez, 88 of Sterling passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. A Vigil Service and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, January 5 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 6 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Father Herman Nsubuga celebrating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Genevieve was born December 31, 1931 in Nancy, France to Henri Albert and Helene Elise (Huber) Dallery. She married Cipriano Hernandez on February 6, 1959 in Etain, France. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, 1 brother and granddaughter Monic. Ginny is survived by her husband of 60 years, Cipriano "Tony"; children Gerald "Micky" Hernandez, Jessie Herrera and husband Joseph and Helene Christner and husband George; sisters Nicole Sigrist and Gisele Chautard; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made in Ginny's name to St. Anthony's Catholic Church in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home P.O. Box 1046, Sterling, Colorado 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 3, 2020