George Alfred Chandler, 85 of Sterling passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Greeley, CO. Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 9 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 3 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 10 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Phillips officiating. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 11 at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area A, Denver, CO. George was born March 22, 1935 in Sterling, Colorado to John Henry Chandler and Lucille Iris (Crandall) Chandler. George graduated from Sterling High School in 1953. He joined the Army Aviation Corp in 1953 and served as a helicopter mechanic. George was honorably discharged in 1956. He returned home and farmed with his father from 1956 until 1970 and then went to work for Beske Trucklines/Bulk Transporters in Gilcrest as a truck driver and mechanic. In 1980, George accepted a job at the University of Northern Colorado and retired in 1998. George married Betty Monroe in 1996. Upon retirement, he moved back to Sterling. George lived a full life. He was always ready to help anyone who came to him. He would work on cars, do plumbing, carpentry, electrical and cement work. His hobbies were helping his nieces and nephews work on their cars and teaching them to drive and spending quality time with family. He also enjoyed going out for coffee and many of the wait staff knew him by name. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jack, Don, Charles, and William. George is survived by his sisters Marjorie Galloway of Greeley, CO and Mary Nadow and husband Don of Loveland, CO and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's memory to Wounded Warriors
in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.