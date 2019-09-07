|
George (Pat) Gardiner passed from this life on September 5th, 2019- at the age of 75, in the comfort of his home. He was proceeded in death by his parents - Glenn and Lucy (Dude), one brother and sister-in-law - Gerald (Jerry) and wife Ann, one grandson - Bryce, and numerous cousins. Pat leaves behind his best friend and wife - Valda. Four sons, who were the pride-and-joy of his life - Todd and wife Rhonda, Micheal (Scott) and wife Jill, Jack and wife Karen, and Brandon (Brandy) and wife Tara Jo. Five grandchildren - Cheyenne, Gavin, Waylin, Tala, and Nicoy and husband Taylor. One brother - Glenn (Mike) and wife Evelyn, and one sister - Penny Jo and husband Ron. Also numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, and close friends. In keeping with Pat's request, cremation will take place and there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be in a private cemetery at a later date. Condolences can be made to the family directly or through Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 7, 2019