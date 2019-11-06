|
George D. Gay, 94, of Sterling, passed away Nov. 3, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 8th from 4pm-6pm at Tennant Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sat. Nov. 9th at 9:30am at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Michelle Witherspoon and Rev. Brian Witherspoon officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. George was born Nov. 3, 1925 in Fairfield, NE to James and Marie (Luksik) Gay. George attended school in Fairfield and then served in the Army under General Patton from 1943-1946 in the European Theatre. In 1954 he went to work at Holloways Chevrolet as the parts manager, and then in 1963 he started his career as a postal employee at USPS, and worked there for 28 years. In 1950 George married Laurine Hielen, the two were married until her passing in 1984. He then married Filomena Palazzo in 2000, and the two were married until her passing in 2012. George was a Bronze Star recipient, a member of the American Legion, and 1959 Parts Manager of the Year. He was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sterling, and served as Elder and Deacon at various times in his life. He enjoyed auto repair and restoration, gardening, long walks, and spending time with his grandchildren. George is survived by his son James Gay and wife Martha of Pflugerville, TX; daughter Laurie Kocher and husband Richard of Phoenix, AZ; step-sons Paul and Jamie Palazzo of NY; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his wife Laurine Gay; wife Filomena Gay; and brother Rolland J. Gay. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO, 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 6, 2019