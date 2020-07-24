George Rolland Sickendick Jr., 76, of Sterling passed away July 17, 2020. A private family service has been held. George was born December 29, 1943 in Olney, IL to Clara Nathalie (Ehrlich) and George Rolland Sickendick. George attended Uintah County High in Vernal, Utah. He joined the Airforce July 22, 1961 where he was accepted into the 50th Air Police Squadron and served until Feb. 1970. He was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant E-5. He then moved back to Sterling, CO where he joined the Sterling Police Department. He served there for 9 years and left the department at the rank of Sergeant. He then became a driver at UPS in 1979 and retired from there after 28 years of safe driving in 2007. George enjoyed hunting, fishing and also boating. George is survived by his son Griff (Joleen) Sickendick of Byers, CO; daughter Gia Saenz of Akron, CO; brother and sister in-law Gary and Terry Hathaway; grandchildren Tristan Modrell of Otis, CO, Gillian Sickendick of Byers, CO, and Gage Sickendick of Byers, CO; and special friend Jan Zuber. George was preceded in death by his parents George R. and Clara Sickendick, and wife Sheryl Sickendick. Memorial in George's name to Freedom Service Dogs of America, www.freedomservicedogs.org.

