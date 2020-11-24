Georgia Jean Schneider received her heavenly reward on Thursday, November 19th, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be a private family Rosary and Mass, but the family encourages you to gather safely to remember Georgia with love. The service will be available to stream at www.facebook.com/chaneyreager at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2nd. Georgia was born on May 24, 1932 to Lysle and Nellie (Gillespie) Powers, Georgia spent her youth between Denver, Mitchell NE and Sterling before settling as a local resident in 1948. Georgia was raised by her loving grandparents George and Florence Powers. She graduated from Sterling High School where, in 10th grade, Shirley Maggard (Ramey) beckoned the new girl to sit with her at lunch, and a lifetime best friendship was born. After school, Georgia intended to become a foreign correspondent, but fate led her instead to Herman Schneider, whom she married on March 27th, 1951. They prayed together daily in 67 years of marriage and with their eight beloved children, built a legacy of kindness, generosity & love. She was a prolific bibliophile and talented writer, earning top marks and her degree from NJC while supporting her eight kids in their every activity. She was an integral part of many community service groups, including several roles at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Iliff, and the Sidekicks mentor program. For many years, Georgia was the bookkeeper and front desk face of the family plumbing business. She greeted everyone with a smile and her signature "Reliable Plumbing" voice on the phone. She collected books, angels, and people who needed love. If you met her even once you earned the permanent protection of her prayers, and a timely birthday card adorned in her perfect cursive handwriting. Georgia was deeply dedicated to her loved ones, ever-present and caring, showing up wherever she was needed with exclusive attention and unwavering support. Her life was a true reflection of her faith; she mirrored Christ's light in her service to others and her endless capacity to love and listen. She could solve any problem over a glass of iced tea and the biblical reminder that "His mercies are new every morning." She leaves an heirloom of love and faith that she wove into each moment, and it lives on in every person she touched. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Herman, daughter Dianna Lawler, & daughter-in-law Kathy Mackey; sister & brother-in-law Stella & Chuck Milner, sister Maryann Palmquist, & many loved brothers and sisters-in-law including Pauline Schneider and Josephine Mari. Georgia is survived by her sons Jake Schneider, George (Barb) Schneider, & Greg (Kerri) Schneider; daughters Deb (Bob) Hunt, Denise (Rodger) Robertson, Daneen Schneider, Dana (Kurt) Potter; son-in-law Mike Lawler; 18 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren; brothers Frank (Cindy) Powers, Dale (Peggy) Powers, & Ron (Karen) Powers; special friends Shirley Ramey & Family, Juli Schneider, Bonnie Karg & Family, Laural Brownell & Family, Connie Hollingsworth, & so many friends she considered family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Georgia Schneider Memorial Fund c/o Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store