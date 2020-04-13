|
Gerald F. "Jerry" Atkin, 80, a longtime resident of Sterling passed away March 13, 2020. A funeral mass with services to be announced at a later date will take place at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Jerry was born May 9, 1939, in Brush, Colorado to Robert James Atkin Sr. and Margaret (Weston) Atkin. In 1945, the family moved to Baton Rouge, LA., before returning to Colorado in 1955 and settling in Sterling. Jerry was a 1957 graduate of St. Anthony's High School and attended the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, where he graduated with a Business Degree in 1962. More than 33 years after taking his first job, as an assistant bookkeeper at Sterling Production Credit Association, Jerry retired in December 1995 as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Production Credit Association and the Northeast Colorado Federal Land Bank Association. During his time there he made many lifelong friends. After retiring, Jerry enjoyed serving as a consultant to assist in the development of a farm banking system for the Republic of Georgia (through Agricultural Cooperative Development International) and Moldova (through Citizen Network for Foreign Affairs). As a young man, Jerry enlisted in the Army National Guard Jan. 26, 1959, in Sterling and was honorably discharged on Jan. 25, 1965. Jerry married the love of his life Carol Lee Dollerschell at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on March 3, 1962. Always by each other's side, Jerry and Carol recently celebrated 58 wonderful years together. They raised three daughters, Laura, Julia, and Amy. Jerry and Carol enjoyed their almost daily breakfast at the J&L Café, coffee time with special friends and spending their winters in Texas where the fresh seafood was plentiful. Jerry was active in St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Sterling, Knights of Columbus Sterling Council 1559 where he served as treasurer for over 20 years, and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing, and golfing - but most of all loved spending time with his family and at his cabin in Poudre Canyon. Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol, and their children and grandchildren: Laura Rigel and husband, Allen, of Thornton, CO., and their daughters and son-in-law, Taylor Rigel Vaughan and Forrest Vaughan, and Erika Rigel; Julie Harding and husband, Rob, of Yuma, CO,. and their children, Chris Harding and Brooke Harding; and Amy Baseggio and her husband, Ty, of Atwood, CO., and their children, Drew Baseggio and Sydney Baseggio. Jerry's first great-grandchild, Weston James Vaughan, is expected in the next few weeks. Jerry is also surivived by sister-in-law Joan Atkin and family, sister-in-law Connie Polenz, her husband Roger and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert James Atkin Sr.; his mother, Margaret (Weston) Atkin; his brother Robert James Atkin Jr.; and his mother- and father-in-law, Evelyn (Liebig) Dollerschell and Lawrence Dollerschell. Jerry felt he lived a very charmed life with the many wonderful family and friends he encountered throughout his life. In lieu of flowers memorials in honor of Jerry can be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or to the Knights of Columbus c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 13, 2020