Gerald Atkin

Gerald F. "Jerry" Atkin, 80, of Sterling, passed away March 13, 2020. A memorial mass will be held Fri. June 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name can be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or to Knights of Columbus c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jun. 17, 2020.