Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street P.O.Box 1046
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
Gerald "Jerry" Karg Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" James Karg, 84 of Sterling passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, March 8 at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Rev. James Karg officiating. The service will conclude at the church. Jerry was born September 16, 1934 in Atwood, Colorado to Conrad and Lydia (Schott) Karg. He attended school in Merino. Jerry was a farmer, rancher and cattle feeder in his earlier years and later became an entrepreneur. He enjoyed going to auctions and watching westerns. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Victor Karg and mother-in-law Ruby Beck. Jerry is survived by his wife Carolyn Briggs; son Thad Mellot; brother Albert Karg; step-sons Chuck, Gary and Brandon Briggs and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Contributions may be made to the Jerry Karg Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
